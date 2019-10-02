JUST IN
Business Standard

We are forced to cut ring time to 25 seconds to counter Jio, says Airtel

It said there was directive from the Trai on the issue and hence the firm is left with no choice but to reduce ring time

Megha Manchanda 

Bharti Airtel

Airtel on Tuesday said it has been forced to cut ring time on its network to 25 seconds to contain losses and match a similar move by rival Jio.

It said there was directive from the Trai on the issue and hence the firm is left with no choice but to reduce ring time.

The Trai had asked the operators to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution over the dispute until it concludes a formal consultation on the matter. megha manchanda
First Published: Wed, October 02 2019. 01:45 IST

