Structurally, we're much stronger now, says Tata Steel's T V Narendran

The proposed joint venture between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp has collapsed following a feedback from the European Commission. In a conversation with Ishita Ayan Dutt, Tata Steel Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director T V Narendran explains how the firm is better placed to deal with such eventualities than it was a decade ago.

Edited excerpts: Now that the joint venture with ThyssenKrupp has collapsed, what is your Plan B? All I can say now is that there is a Plan B. Will the European operations be a bleed on the Indian operations? A lot of heavy lifting has ...