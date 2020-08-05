JUST IN
We are looking at vaccines as new growth pivot: Strides Pharma chief

In a Q&A, pharma major's MD & CEO, R Ananthanarayanan says the firm is setting up a vaccine suite and is in final-stage talks with global players to seal a deal for developing a Covid-19 vaccine

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

Bengaluru-based Strides Pharma Science has seen a 269 per cent increase in pre-tax profit for Q1 of FY21 at Rs 105 crore and a 34 times rise in PAT at Rs 101 crore though the company is cautious for Q2. It looks at conserving cash and refrain from new investments this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pharma major's Managing Director & CEO, R Ananthanarayanan, in an interview with Samreen Ahmad says the company is setting up a vaccine suite for new business prospects keeping the Covid situation in mind. The company, he said, is also in final stage talks with global pharma ...

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 20:53 IST

