You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Inox Leisure Q2 net loss at Rs 40.37 crore; revenue up at Rs 374.12 crore
Business Standard

We bet on startups catering to the middle of the pyramid: Arkam co-founders

In a Q&A, Bala Srinivasa and Rahul Chandra, explain why it is essential for any company today to service the Middle India market in the country's smaller towns in order to thrive

Topics
Startups | startups in India | Indian companies

Namit Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Arkam Ventures
Arkam Ventures co-founders Bala Srinivasa (L) and Rahul Chandra.

Both are BITS Pilani graduates with additional qualifications from top-notch foreign universities. Both worked with two of the better-known companies in the venture capital ecosystem -- Rahul Chandra was with Helion ventures he co-founded, and Bala Srinivasa was with Kalaari Capital -- before starting Arkam Ventures in 2020. Their aim: to tap startups operating in tier-2 and smaller markets, catering to the consumers in the middle of the population pyramid. In an email interview with Namit Gupta, the co-founders and Jt MDs of the new VC company explain why they're betting on a segment many other venture firms see as a difficult, albeit lucrative market. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 18:19 IST

