We can bring in huge benefits for Indian farmers, says Flipkart CEO

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group, regularly practices Yoga. Since the lockdown, Krishnamurthy has increased his exercise intensity to stay calm and focused on running India’s largest e-commerce company and keep the morale of his employees high amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on businesses across the globe.

In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Krishnamurthy said the biggest learning for the company during the pandemic has been to collaborate with the ecosystem and quickly adapt to the changing situations. Edited excerpts: What ...