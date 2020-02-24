We don't have any plans for listing: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance MD & CEO

The life insurance sector has grown at a healthy pace this year but there is uncertainty over growth if slowdown in the economy persists. Tarun Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, spoke to Subrata Panda on the company’s plans and whether it is thinking of a public offering, among others.

Has the insurance sector faced any headwinds because of the economic slowdown? Not yet. Whatever has been happening this year has been good and consumers have been saving for life insurance. It grew at around 17 per cent and persistency for ...