We don't share personal data, in favour of localisation: Jio Platforms

No content will be transferred to any foreign entity, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) has told the Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) on Personal in a written submission.

Its executives were questioned by the MPs on Wednesday. Executives of Jio Platforms and Jio Telecommunications — sister — were to appear before the JPC in two separate sessions which were merged into one ‘because there was no need to call them again’ a member said.

The firm, in which 21.06 per cent stake is held by non-promoters, including Facebook, Gulf-based entities like Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, said it was in favour of localisation and already had systems in place which protected personal data scrupulously, so it felt no further regulation was necessary.

“There was a clamour of questions about how they managed the relationship with their partners. They had few answers,” said a JPC member.