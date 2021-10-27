We entered an otherwise hard market with Suburban deal: Dr Lal Pathlabs MD

Dr Lal Pathlabs, which recently announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based Suburban Diagnostics in a deal that gives them scale in one of the key markets in India, plans to retain the Suburban brand. Speaking to Sohini Das, Om Manchanda, Managing Director of Dr Lal Pathlabs says that they are now growing organically in the Southern market, but is open to inorganic opportunities there. Edited excerpts: Will you retain the Suburban brand or rename it? We will keep the Suburban brand.

We are the owners of the brand and we will have a multi-brand strategy. We will keep it as it is. We ...