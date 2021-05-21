We have a lower cost structure than IndiGo: Ben Baldanza of Go First

Wadia group-owned Go Air, which rebranded as Go First, is looking to raise Rs 3,500 crore through an IPO. Low-cost airlines have been the darling of investors across the world and IndiGo in India is an example of that.

Ben Baldanza, who had converted the ultra-low cost structure of US-based Spirit Airlines is trying to do the same for Go First. In this interview with Arindam Majumder and Aneesh Phadnis, Baldanza outlines his plans for the airline. Edited excerpts: Where do you see Go First in the next five years? We believe Go First is going to develop into a very strong No. 2 ...