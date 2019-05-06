We have big expectations from Japan and China: Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi

With recovery underway in the US market, where it has already readied a specialty drugs pipeline, DILIP SHANGHVI, founder and managing director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, tells Sohini Das he is now focusing on China and Japan. While he feels the domestic market is big enough to accommodate both branded and unbranded medicines, Shanghvi nonetheless states that government intervention in drug pricing is a global challenge.

The billionaire industrialist also says he has no plans on retiring anytime soon. Edited excerpts: Do you think governance issues are behind you after you have ...