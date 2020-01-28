We'll focus on risk management for a healthy corporate book, says BoB CEO

With integration sailing smoothly, Bank of Baroda (BoB) may get the benefit of scale in its corporate loan book. For this, it will have to tone up its risk management to avoid higher stress at a later date.

BoB’s new managing director and chief executive Sanjiv Chadha tells Abhijit Lele and Hamsini Karthik that while the bank has a comfortable capital base to grow, he would prefer to visit the market than go to the government for additional capital. Edited excerpts: What’s your assessment of the business environment at this point in time? There’s a fair bit of ...