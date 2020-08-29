We may revise iron ore prices further, says NMDC CMD Sumit Deb

Improvement in the working of the steel industry has created an ideal condition for the country’s largest iron ore miner, NMDC, to raise the price of iron ore fines and lumps, NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb tells Kunal Bose. Edited excerpts: What is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on NMDC and how are you ensuring things stay as normal as possible? The lockdown hit our iron ore production and despatches in the first two months of 2020-21.

Labour shortages and major disruptions in supply chain made that inevitable. How could we as a supplier of steelmaking ...