We plan to provide tailor-made tech solution here: SAP Labs India MD

After spending nearly 18 years in Germany, where the enterprise software maker SAP has its headquarters, Sindhu Gangadharan recently returned to India to take over SAP Labs India as managing director. In an interview with Samreen Ahmad, Gangadharan, who also became the first woman to head SAP Labs India, talks about her immediate priorities.

Edited excerpts: What are your immediate priorities for SAP Labs India? I have laid out a vision for SAP Labs, which has four main pillars. The first is innovation and customer centricity because as a development organisation, it’s ...