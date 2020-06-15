We're confident of operating at 50% capacity: IndiGo CEO Rononjoy Dutta

The country’s largest airline is seeing a growth in seat occupancy in domestic flights and will raise extra cash from the sale-and-leaseback of 13 aircraft and spare engines, the airline's chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said today.

Domestic air travel resumed on May 25 after two months of suspension while scheduled international flights still remain shut. Over 90 per cent of bookings in the first week of operations were for one-way trips and there was limited advance sale.

Dutta, however, said the booking trend is encouraging and the airline is seeing a growth in load factors and unit revenue. "Future bookings are coming along nicely," he added.

Dutta did not share specific figures but added that the airline has sought government approval to fly at 50 per cent capacity as the airline is confident of bookings. Airlines are restricted to operate only 33 per cent of capacity at present.

With 262 planes, operated over 1,500 daily flights prior to March 24 but is now operating around 350 scheduled flights a day, which is putting a pressure on its finances.

Around 40 per cent of IndiGo's costs are fixed in nature and the airline has to account for lease rent, day-to-day maintenance of planes and salaries despite a sharp cut in its operations.

Interglobe Aviation, the company that operates IndiGo, reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 1,290 crore in the January- March 2020 quarter and brokerages have cut its earnings estimates because of weak growth outlook.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 impact: Dividend payout by IT firms likely to dip further in FY21

While revenue is under pressure, is in talks with lessors for sale and leaseback of 13 of its 29 owned planes to mop up extra funds. “The proposed sale and leaseback along with phasing out of older planes, renegotiation of contracts and non-payment of dividend is expected to yield Rs 3,000-5,000 crore of additional liquidity for the airline,” Dutta said.

While industry sources said IndiGo has secured waiver and deferrals in lease rent payments, Dutta said the airline is meeting all its obligations. "Our relationship with lessors is rock solid. At this point we are paying all our bills not just to lessors but also to airports and oil and we intend to do it so in future," he said.

The airline has not given a capacity and growth guidance for FY21 due to uncertain environment but Dutta hopes the airline will deploy 80-85 per cent capacity by next summer.

For now the airline expects cargo and private charter flights to support revenue growth. Currently, 10 aircraft are being used solely for cargo but there is no plan for converting any passenger aircraft into a freighter.

Dutta said IndiGo will participate in the government scheme to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad but added that it is an operational nightmare to carry it out. Profitability from evacuation flights is also low, he said but the airline would operate them as it is a service to nation. "We are a leading carrier in India and we can't let Air India bear all the burden," Dutta added.