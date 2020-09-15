We're open to making large acquisitions: Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh

Infosys is on a much stronger wicket today than where it was a few years ago, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business, says its CEO & MD SALIL PAREKH. In an interview to Bibhu Ranjan Mishra & Sai Ishwar, Parekh talks about the company's plans with regard to salary hike deferment, fresher hiring, acquisitions, and much more.

Edited excerpts: What has changed for Infosys in the past few months? We are seeing a lot of traction with our clients, especially in areas like digital and cloud. Many large enterprises are looking to accelerate their digital journey, ...