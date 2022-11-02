JUST IN
Business Standard

We thrive on products that have limited competition: Top Sun Pharma execs

In a Q&A, the firm's US business head and its group CFO talk about their plans to scale the specialty products business further, and dwell on the company's strategies post-pandemic

Topics
Sun Pharma | Indian pharma companies | Pharma sector

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Sun pharma CFO, C S Muralidharan
Sun pharma CFO C S Muralidharan

India’s largest drugmaker by market share, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, has seen its specialty products pay off, with the portfolio growing 11 per cent YoY in the second quarter, to $201 million. Speaking to Sohini Das, Sun Pharma’s CEO of US business, Abhay Gandhi, and Group CFO C S Muralidharan, talk about their plans to scale this business further. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 21:17 IST

