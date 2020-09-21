We want a million vehicles on our platform in 3-5 yrs: SUN Mobility's Maini

It has been three-and-a-half years since Chetan Maini, who gave India’s first mass-produced electric car Reva (now owned by Mahindra), started SUN Mobility, a firm engaged in providing energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles.

Over the past three years, his company has developed smart batteries to power vehicles, and a unique battery swapping concept. The co-founder and Vice Chairman of SUN Mobility spoke to T E Narasimhan on how the pandemic and government initiatives are impacting EV adoption, about his partnerships with 10 OEMs, including the recent acquisition ...