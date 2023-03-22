JUST IN
Srei promoters dispute insolvency proceedings; next hearing on March 31
Business Standard

We want to become No. 1 EV player in India, says Hyundai's Unsoo Kim

"The Indian govt's initiatives on EVs are very strong and customers want to buy EVs. This will make the country's conversion to EVs faster than other markets, and I hope even faster than the US"

Surajeet Das Gupta 

Hyundai Motor India CEO and Managing Director Unsoo Kim
Following the launch of the new Verna on Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India CEO and Managing Director Unsoo Kim talks to Surajeet Das Gupta about the reasons behind the firm’s big push in sedans and its game plan in electric vehicles. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 06:30 IST

