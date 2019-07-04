We want to bridge gap between angels and $100 mn funds: Artha Venture Fund

Artha Venture Fund has invested $500,000 in a Gurugram-based food tech start-up called Daalchini. It is a smart vending machine company in Gurugram. The company, like many in China, plans to set up vending machines in technology companies and encourages customers to make payments via their mobile wallets, select a food item and it falls off its rack into the slot.

The food is typically frozen and stacked in the machine. If you can’t quite place either Artha Venture Fund or Daalchini. It is fine. Daalchini is way too small right now but does have a few interesting founders — ...