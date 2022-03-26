We want to increase our offline capability, says Policybazaar.com CEO

Ahead of the close of FY22, Sarbvir Singh, chief executive officer, Policybazaar.com, spoke to Subrata Panda on the trends in the insurance industry, the firm’s plans to scale up offline channels, partnership with LIC, and the focus area for the next financial year. Edited excerpts How is the business shaping up in Q4, given that it is the best period for insurers sales-wise? Traditionally, Q4 is a big quarter for insurers.

However, on our platform, the impact is not as dramatic as it is in the industry. This year the seasonality has been a little different because ...