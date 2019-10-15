We want to tie up with Reliance Jio, says Huawei India CEO Jay Chen

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei, which is awaiting India’s decision on whether it can be part of the 5G ecosystem in the country or not, is betting on a long-term strategy here.

Megha Manchanda caught up with Huawei India CEO Jay Chen at the India Mobile Congress to discuss the challenges and the opportunities that the firm faces in this country. Edited excerpts: How hopeful are you of getting the licence for conducting 5G trials in India? We have got the approval from the Department of Telecommunications for 5G demo spectrum, and I believe it’s a good message ...