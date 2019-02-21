We want to transform India's legal market with help of tech: Cyril Shroff

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), one of India’s leading full-service law firms, is launching the country’s first legal technology incubator — Prarambh — for start-ups in the sector. Cyril Shroff, managing partner of CAM, speaks with Bibhu Ranjan Mishra and Debasis Mohapatra about the incubator and why there is a need for the legal industry to adopt best-of-breed technologies.

Edited excerpts: What is the trigger for launching Prarambh? There are both internal and external triggers for this. As a firm, it is in our DNA to try new things and being ...