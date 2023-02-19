JUST IN
We will export energy models of the UK to India: Hero Future Energies CMD
Retail electronics firms scale up inventory, anticipating demand surge soon
E-commerce firms look to target value segment amid growing tier-2+ demand
ArcelorMittal, JSW in race to buy NMDC's steel plant in Chhattisgarh
Kerala High Court to hear plea against broadcasters to restore signals
Minda Corp set to focus on organic growth after 15.7% Pricol buy
Cab aggregators navigate a regulatory maze, face troublesome issues
India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace
Hero plans to expand electric two-wheeler range over next 12-18 months
Adani credit facilities expose collateral web full of red flags
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Retail electronics firms scale up inventory, anticipating demand surge soon
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We will export energy models of the UK to India: Hero Future Energies CMD

HFE aims at conservative growth; favours quashing of reverse bidding in solar energy

Topics
Hero Future Energies | Export | clean energy

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Munjal
Rahul Munjal, HFE, Chairman & MD

Hero Future Energies (HFE), the clean energy arm of Hero Group, became the first Indian green energy company to shift base to the UK, expecting to tap into global funds for future growth. The decision bore fruit last August when leading private equity fund KKR invested $450 million (along with parent company Hero Group) in HFE.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hero Future Energies

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 20:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.