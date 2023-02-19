We will export energy models of the UK to India: Hero Future Energies CMD

Hero Future Energies (HFE), the clean energy arm of Hero Group, became the first Indian green energy company to shift base to the UK, expecting to tap into global funds for future growth. The decision bore fruit last August when leading private equity fund KKR invested $450 million (along with parent company Hero Group) in HFE.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 20:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU