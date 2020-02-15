We will strengthen our board, bring in experts before IPO: UST Global CEO

Mid-tier IT services firm UST Global has seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent in its revenue growth in last five years, making it one of the fastest growing companies globally. The IT services firm, which has its roots in Kerala, has a revenue base of about $1.1 billion with 60 per cent of its 25,000 employees working in India.

With investors like Temasek on board, the company also plans to go public in the near future. In a conversation, chief executive officer (CEO) of the firm Krishna Sudheendra told Debasis Mohapatra that the company will strengthen its board by ...