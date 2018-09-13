We would like to invest in a biz throughout its life cycle: Sandeep Murthy

Venture Capital firm Lightbox Ventures has raised $178 million (Rs 12.9 billion) for its third fund and hopes to touch $200 million by the end of 2018. Sandeep Murthy, partner at the Mumbai-based entity, shares with Ranju Sarkar in an e-mail interview the fund's strategy and how earlier investments have done.

Edited excerpts: How will your third fund be different from the second one? While it is larger, our strategy of doing fewer deals and investing in a business throughout their life cycle will be consistent. We continue to focus on quality over quantity. The larger fund ...