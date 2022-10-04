Weak rural demand drags India's FMCG sales in September, shows data

Weak rural demand has impacted the country's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in the month of September as compared to August, which also saw heavy stocking ahead of the start of festive season, according to data by Bizom -- a retail intelligence platform.

Sales of FMCG products in the urban markets, however, continued to grow even in September.

Bizom pointed out that rural sales were impacted in September due to excessive rainfall in some areas and weak rainfall in some other regions, thereby affecting agri yields and household incomes in the hinterland.

It also said, “Kirana stocking across both urban and rural remains cautious given that the consumer inflation worries haven't completely eased off and also kirana owners are looking to restock only after liquidation of the stock built up in the previous month (August 2022).”

Sales in rural India fell by 14.3 per cent, while urban sales growth stood at 1.1 per cent in September compared to the previous month. Overall in the country fell by 9.6 per cent in September, compared to August.

Rural sales form 65-70 per cent of overall FMCG sales, according to Bizom. Among categories, on a month-on-month basis, commodity products (wheat, rice, edible oil, etc) posted the highest decline in sales by 14.5 per cent, followed by home care products, which was down 8.6 per cent. Personal care, though was an exception with sales flat as compared to the previous month.

Godrej Consumer Products said in its quarterly update, that the Indian FMCG industry continued to remain soft during the quarter. Godrej Consumer Products said in its quarterly update, that the Indian FMCG industry continued to remain soft during the quarter. The maker of soaps also said that rural markets witnessed slower growth compared to urban in the July-August-September quarter.

“Even so, there remains a strong return to normalcy in terms of the festivities and many more people are out celebrating festivals this year as compared to the last two years.

Going by current trends, measures to reduce inflation will definitely reduce consumption headwinds and improve sentiment during the upcoming festivals,” Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insight at Bizom said.

On a year-on-year basis, sales of fast-moving consumer goods were up 8.1 per cent in September, while for the July-September quarter it was up by 21.3 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter, according to Bizom’s data.

In August, both rural and urban markets had witnessed growth. Rural grew by 6.7 per cent and urban grew by 5.5 per cent on a month-on-month basis, which caused overall to go up by 6.3 per cent.

“Typically before the festive season, consumers end up splurging in other categories which are typically large ticket purchases. Also, there is an uptick in gifting packs across eatables which start to pick up, especially at the higher price end. This lull in sales is witnessed every year as June-July-August are strong for the FMCG industry,” BK Rao, senior category head at Parle Products told Business Standard.

In its quarterly update, on Tuesday Marico said, “In India, demand sentiment trended on similar lines as the preceding quarter during most of the quarter, with some signs of positivity in the last month.”

It added, “With holding firm, downtrading in rural (areas) was still prevalent during the quarter. Urban and premium discretionary segments continued to fare better.”

Category-wise sales value growth MoM YoY FMCG category sales value growth Sep-22 vs Aug-22 Sep-22 vs Sep-21 Beverages -6.3% -1.3% Commodity -14.5% +17.8% Packaged foods -6.7% +12.6% Home Care -8.6% -8.3% Personal Care 0.0% -1.7% Confectionery -5.1% -11.1% MoM: month-on-month; YoY: year-on-year Source: Bizom

Overall value growth for Sept-2022 vs Aug-2022 FMCG sales value change = -9.6% Urban Growth: +1.1%; Rural Growth: -14.3%; Total Growth: -9.6% FMCG sales value growth YoY For the Quarter: JAS-22 vs JAS-21: +12.3% For Sept-2022: Sep-22 vs Sep-21: +8.1% JAS: July-August-September Source: Bizom

Marico also said that it expects the company's India volume growth to be in low single-digits during the just concluded July-September quarter.