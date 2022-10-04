Weak rural demand drags India's FMCG sales in September, shows data

-
-
The maker of Cinthol soaps also said that rural markets witnessed slower growth compared to urban in the July-August-September quarter.“Even so, there remains a strong return to normalcy in terms of the festivities and many more people are out celebrating festivals this year as compared to the last two years. Going by current trends, measures to reduce inflation will definitely reduce consumption headwinds and improve sentiment during the upcoming festivals,” Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insight at Bizom said. On a year-on-year basis, sales of fast-moving consumer goods were up 8.1 per cent in September, while for the July-September quarter it was up by 21.3 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter, according to Bizom’s data. In August, both rural and urban markets had witnessed growth. Rural grew by 6.7 per cent and urban grew by 5.5 per cent on a month-on-month basis, which caused overall FMCG sales to go up by 6.3 per cent. “Typically before the festive season, consumers end up splurging in other categories which are typically large ticket purchases. Also, there is an uptick in gifting packs across eatables which start to pick up, especially at the higher price end. This lull in sales is witnessed every year as June-July-August are strong for the FMCG industry,” BK Rao, senior category head at Parle Products told Business Standard. In its quarterly update, on Tuesday Marico said, “In India, demand sentiment trended on similar lines as the preceding quarter during most of the quarter, with some signs of positivity in the last month.” It added, “With retail inflation holding firm, downtrading in rural (areas) was still prevalent during the quarter. Urban and premium discretionary segments continued to fare better.” Marico also said that it expects the company's India volume growth to be in low single-digits during the just concluded July-September quarter.
|MoM
|YoY
|FMCG category sales value growth
|Sep-22 vs Aug-22
|Sep-22 vs Sep-21
|Beverages
|-6.3%
|-1.3%
|Commodity
|-14.5%
|+17.8%
|Packaged foods
|-6.7%
|+12.6%
|Home Care
|-8.6%
|-8.3%
|Personal Care
|0.0%
|-1.7%
|Confectionery
|-5.1%
|-11.1%
|MoM: month-on-month; YoY: year-on-year
|Source: Bizom
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 19:29 IST
