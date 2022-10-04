JUST IN
Centre asks Coal India to enhance supply to thermal power plants
Start-up LeverageEdu gets RBI approval for financial services unit
Most CEOs expecting a mild and short recession: KPMG 2022 Outlook
CCI gives conditional approval to Sony-Zee merger deal: Report
Jio to start beta trial of 5G services in four cities from Oct 5
Hindustan Zinc mined metal production marginally up at 255,000 tonnes in Q2
Ola Electric sets up experience centre in Chennai, eyes 200 by March 2023
Four Indian-Americans, including IndiGo's Gangwal, in Forbes 400 rich list
Indian refiners scout for oil deals ahead of EU ban on Russian crude:Report
CEOs rethinking strategies to hire, retain talent: KPMG 2022 CEO Outlook
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Centre asks Coal India to enhance supply to thermal power plants
Business Standard

Weak rural demand drags India's FMCG sales in September, shows data

Bizom pointed out that rural sales were impacted in September due to excessive rainfall in some areas and weak rainfall in some other regions, thereby affecting agri yields and household incomes

Topics
FMCG sector | rural sales of FMCG products | retail inflation

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

FMCG
Sales of FMCG products in the urban markets, however, continued to grow even in September
Weak rural demand has impacted the country's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in the month of September as compared to August, which also saw heavy stocking ahead of the start of festive season, according to data by Bizom -- a retail intelligence platform. Sales of FMCG products in the urban markets, however, continued to grow even in September. Bizom pointed out that rural sales were impacted in September due to excessive rainfall in some areas and weak rainfall in some other regions, thereby affecting agri yields and household incomes in the hinterland. It also said, “Kirana stocking across both urban and rural remains cautious given that the consumer inflation worries haven't completely eased off and also kirana owners are looking to restock only after liquidation of the stock built up in the previous month (August 2022).” Sales in rural India fell by 14.3 per cent, while urban sales growth stood at 1.1 per cent in September compared to the previous month. Overall FMCG sales in the country fell by 9.6 per cent in September, compared to August. Rural sales form 65-70 per cent of overall FMCG sales, according to Bizom. Among categories, on a month-on-month basis, commodity products (wheat, rice, edible oil, etc) posted the highest decline in sales by 14.5 per cent, followed by home care products, which was down 8.6 per cent. Personal care, though was an exception with sales flat as compared to the previous month. Godrej Consumer Products said in its quarterly update, that the Indian FMCG industry continued to remain soft during the quarter.

The maker of Cinthol soaps also said that rural markets witnessed slower growth compared to urban in the July-August-September quarter. “Even so, there remains a strong return to normalcy in terms of the festivities and many more people are out celebrating festivals this year as compared to the last two years. Going by current trends, measures to reduce inflation will definitely reduce consumption headwinds and improve sentiment during the upcoming festivals,” Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insight at Bizom said. On a year-on-year basis, sales of fast-moving consumer goods were up 8.1 per cent in September, while for the July-September quarter it was up by 21.3 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter, according to Bizom’s data. In August, both rural and urban markets had witnessed growth. Rural grew by 6.7 per cent and urban grew by 5.5 per cent on a month-on-month basis, which caused overall FMCG sales to go up by 6.3 per cent. “Typically before the festive season, consumers end up splurging in other categories which are typically large ticket purchases. Also, there is an uptick in gifting packs across eatables which start to pick up, especially at the higher price end. This lull in sales is witnessed every year as June-July-August are strong for the FMCG industry,” BK Rao, senior category head at Parle Products told Business Standard. In its quarterly update, on Tuesday Marico said, “In India, demand sentiment trended on similar lines as the preceding quarter during most of the quarter, with some signs of positivity in the last month.” It added, “With retail inflation holding firm, downtrading in rural (areas) was still prevalent during the quarter. Urban and premium discretionary segments continued to fare better.” Marico also said that it expects the company's India volume growth to be in low single-digits during the just concluded July-September quarter.

Category-wise sales value growth
MoM YoY
FMCG category sales value growth Sep-22 vs Aug-22 Sep-22 vs Sep-21
Beverages -6.3% -1.3%
Commodity -14.5% +17.8%
Packaged foods -6.7% +12.6%
Home Care -8.6% -8.3%
Personal Care 0.0% -1.7%
Confectionery -5.1% -11.1%
MoM: month-on-month; YoY: year-on-year
Source: Bizom
Overall FMCG Sales value growth for Sept-2022 vs Aug-2022 FMCG sales value change = -9.6% Urban Growth: +1.1%; Rural Growth: -14.3%; Total Growth: -9.6%

FMCG sales value growth YoY For the Quarter: JAS-22 vs JAS-21: +12.3% For Sept-2022: Sep-22 vs Sep-21: +8.1%

JAS: July-August-September Source: Bizom

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FMCG sector

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 19:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.