Weak US outlook, pricing pressures weigh on Sun Pharma's revenue growth

Sun Pharmaceutical’s June quarter results were weighed down by weak sales in the US market, especially in the high-margin specialty segment. Its American sales slid 24.6 per cent on a sequential basis, as Sun’s specialty portfolio, as well as its subsidiary Taro Pharma’s sales, dipped 33-38 per cent.

Taro Pharma, which accounted for 42 per cent of Sun’s US sales, reported its worst quarterly performance in nine years. The derma (skin) product segment, which accounts for around two-thirds of Taro’s sales, was the worst-affected due to pricing pressures. ...