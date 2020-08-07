Weak US sales drags Lupin's Q1 show, revival hinges on key launches

The stock was down 5.4 per cent in trade on Friday after the company reported a weak June quarter performance. Revenues fell by over 9 per cent over the year ago quarter due to underperformance in the US geography.

The company reported a sharp 21 per cent decline in revenues in the US, much higher than its peers. The US, which accounted for 35 per cent of consolidated revenues was impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown and disruptions. The company launched two products in the quarter taking its total tally in the US to 175 products.

It has received approval to launch four abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). Analysts at Dolat Capital believe that a revival in the US market will depend on the success of specialty, biosimilar and respiratory launches. The US business had posted a loss of Rs 2,785 crore on revenues of Rs 6,946 crore in FY20.

Sales in the domestic market too were down 2 per cent over the year ago quarter. However, the company was able to outperform the Indian pharma market which posted a 6 per cent decline in the quarter. Sales on a sequential basis were up 8 per cent. The reason for the outperformance is the higher share of chronic therapies for as compared to the pharma market.

At 76 per cent, has the highest share of chronic therapies among generic peers. Its top brands accounted for nearly half its revenues with robust growth in cardiac, anti-diabetic and respiratory segments.

Due to the weak top line, operating profit margins fell by 530 basis points year on year to 14.7 per cent. However lower other expenses helped limit the damage. On a sequential basis, the company posted a 90 basis improvement in margins. The company’s managing director Nilesh Gupta indicated that the margin improvement was led by tight expense control despite the challenges on the revenue front. He expects the momentum on margin improvement to continue. The impact of the operational performance was high with profit before tax falling 43 per cent. Net profit fell 59 per cent y-o-y due to weak margins and higher taxes.

Going ahead in addition to monetising of its complex generic assets, approval of its key facilities by the US FDA would be key triggers.