Reliance Broadcast defaults to debt schemes of Franklin Templeton MF

Two debt schemes of (FT MF) have faced default from Reliance Broadcast -- Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group company -- after it was unable to meet maturity and interest payments due on its non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Franklin Corporate Debt Fund and Franklin Short Term Income Fund had exposure to these NCDs. Of these, Short Term Income Fund is being wound-up by FT MF.

In a note to investors, FT MF said that it was in the process of initiating appropriate enforcement action to recover dues from the issuer and other connected parties.

The maturity date for NCDs was July 20, 2020. These were secured NCDs and had a put option on Reliance Capital.





Meanwhile, the wound-up schemes have received another Rs 1,005 crore of cash flows in July. Since wind-up was announced in April, these schemes have received cash flows of Rs 4,200 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupons.

Of the six schemes under wind-up, two have already turned cash positive. Also, the borrowing levels have come down steadily in Low Duration Fund and Credit Risk Fund. For Low Duration, the borrowing is down to one per cent of assets under management, while it is down to four per cent for Credit Risk.

“These cash flows have been received without the ability to efficiently monetise assets. The schemes will endeavour to accelerate monetisation post the successful completion of the e-voting exercise and the unitholder meet, which can only take place after the completion of the legal process,” the note read.

On audit of the schemes under wind-up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sanjay Sapre, president of FT MF, said, “Some of you (investors) may have seen certain unsubstantiated rumours and insinuations around the audit completion and findings in the media. I would urge you not to be swayed by such reports which often lack a basis in fact.”