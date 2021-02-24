Web Werks raises $150 mn from Iron Mountain to fuel India expansion

-
ALSO READ
Gaming startup MPL set to become next unicorn after $95 mn fundraise
Unicorn VerSe Innovation raises another $100 mn from global investors
Food delivery unicorn Zomato raises Rs 379 cr from US investor Kora
Fundraising by fintechs took a hit due to Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown
WhatsApp users need device authentication to access the web version
-
Mumbai-based data centre firm Web Werks said storage and information management company Iron Mountain will invest $150 million primary equity over the next two years in Web Werks.
Post-investment, Iron Mountain will be the majority stakeholder in the venture. Once completed, this transaction will allow Web Werks to accelerate its expansion across different Indian cities and build capacity. The transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days, subject to customary closing conditions.
"We have 15 data centres worldwide, 11 in North America, three in Europe, and one in Singapore. We are always on the lookout to expand our footprint geographically. Asia is one of the key markets that we are looking at, because Asia is forecast to grow tremendously over the next five years. Since Iron Mountain has only one data center in Asia...India is one of our first priority to expand into because that is what a lot of our customers are actually looking at," said Michael Goh, General Manager Asia Pacifc at Iron Mountain Data Centers.
The investment enables Web Werks to expand its operations in its three existing markets immediately and expand into Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. Web Werks houses six worldwide Points of Presence (POPs), provides 4 megawatts (MW) of existing capacity, supports over 6,000 servers and supports 850 clients.
"What we bring on the table is hyper connected data centers, which is very well interconnected. And you know, Iron Mountain comes with hyperscale experience, which we do not have...," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks.
He added that given Iron Mountain's expertise and Web Werks' understanding of the Indian market, more facilities could be up and running in the next 15 to 18 months.
“This investment reflects Iron Mountain’s commitment to invest in high growth, good return global markets to continue to meet our customer’s requirements. The India data centre market is projected to grow exponentially in the coming years and Iron Mountain is excited to be an early mover into a market where the demand is high and the supply is low.” stated Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Iron Mountain Data Centers. “Web Werks has a highly respected and seasoned leadership team; we are delighted to not only support their continued growth and success but also to provide our existing Iron Mountain data center customers access to this growing and thriving market.”
Pharmaceuticals, stock broking, insurance, gaming and over the top streaming services are areas that saw high demand for data centres as people started working from home during the pandemic, said Rathi, and this is only set to go higher as more and more organisations become digital.
Deutsche Bank was the exclusive financial advisor to Web Werks for the deal, Khaitan & Co and Ernst & Young acted as the exclusive advisors to Web Werks.
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and PwC India acted as advisors to Iron Mountain on this transaction, Jones Lang LaSalle acted as an introducing partner to both parties.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU