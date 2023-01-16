JUST IN
WEF 2023: ReNew Power explores green hydro project in India, Egypt
Saab scraps agreement with Adani to build fighter aircraft in India
Sparking the EV supply chain: India trying to reduce dependence on China
Google-backed ShareChat, Dunzo hand out pink slips to employees
JSW Ispat Special Products Q3 consolidated net loss widens to Rs 97.98 cr
Siemens signs Rs 26,000-crore locomotive order with Indian Railways
Supreme Court to hear Google's appeal against CCI order on Wednesday
Spencer's Retail casts net wide to reel in value-conscious consumer
OMCs likely to see a short-term bounce-back on improved Q3 showing
Statutory auditors to submit annual transparency report, says NFRA
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
WEF 2023: ReNew Power explores green hydro project in India, Egypt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

WEF Davos 2023: Adani Group pledges to grow 100 million trees by 2030

"Restoring ecosystems, reversing loss of biodiversity, and reducing soil erosion are all essential for building a greener world," Gautam Adani said

Topics
Gautam Adani | World Economic Forum | Davos

BS Reporter 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Adani Group will plant 100 million trees by 2030 as part of India’s commitment at Paris COP21 to create additional carbon sinks of 2.5-3.0 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide. The pledge was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Restoring ecosystems, reversing loss of biodiversity, and reducing soil erosion are all essential for building a greener world,” Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

The group's commitment at WEF is the largest pledge in India so far; the 100 million would include mangroves as well as terrestrial trees. The pledge was made on 1t.org the “Trillion Trees Platform” of the World Economic Forum.

The Adani Group has planted 29.52 million trees as a number of projects by the conglomerate focus on mangroves as many businesses are located along the coast. The group aims to have 37.10 million mangrove trees by 2030.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gautam Adani

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 22:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.