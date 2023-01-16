WEF Davos 2023: Adani Group pledges to grow 100 million trees by 2030

-
The Adani Group will plant 100 million trees by 2030 as part of India’s commitment at Paris COP21 to create additional carbon sinks of 2.5-3.0 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide. The pledge was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
“Restoring ecosystems, reversing loss of biodiversity, and reducing soil erosion are all essential for building a greener world,” Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.
The group's commitment at WEF is the largest pledge in India so far; the 100 million would include mangroves as well as terrestrial trees. The pledge was made on 1t.org the “Trillion Trees Platform” of the World Economic Forum.
The Adani Group has planted 29.52 million trees as a number of projects by the conglomerate focus on mangroves as many businesses are located along the coast. The group aims to have 37.10 million mangrove trees by 2030.
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 22:37 IST
