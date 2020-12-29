Welcomhotel opens its first property in Himachal Pradesh, at Shimla

-
ITC Hotel’s Welcomhotel has launched its first property in Himachal Pradesh in the state capital Shimla, the company said in a statement. The opening of the Shimla property is part of firm’s plan to step up the presence of the Welcomhotel brand. Plans are afoot to add nine new properties under the brand in the next 12 months in every region in India taking the total tally to 26.
Tucked away in an unexplored village with experiential stays, the Shimla property is the ideal getaway destination for those wanting to reconnect with nature. The hotel boasts of “green splendour with all 47 rooms and suites overlooking the picturesque Mashobra valley.”
Says Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC: “With domestic travel and wellness experiences regaining popularity, we believe it is the perfect time to launch our latest Welcomhotel outpost in “Devbhoomi” Himachal Pradesh."
With an area of 3,186 square feet, the hotel can host both social and corporate events with élan. It can offer personalised events
Amid travel restrictions domestic tourists will drive demand for hotels in the months ahead. Much like China which saw ‘Revenge’ travel, hotels in leisure destinations are seeing higher occupancy compared to business hotels in cities. The 25 million outbound Indian travelers will also be an attractive segment for the leisure market, according to HVS Anarock.
