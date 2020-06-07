What did it take Ashok Leyland to come up with a customised truck?

If someone asked you what's the relationship between a piping hot pizza and a long-haul truck you would probably be at a loss for words, but for Ashok Leyland Ltd’s (ALL’s) Chief Technology Officer (CTO) N Saravanan, the humble pizza was an inspiration that led to the launch of a customised truck on ALL’s modular business platform (MBP).

The new AVTR trucks allow a customer to pick and choose the features he wants in his truck, which could go a long way in improving his operational economics. At the launch, the company said the new model will enable “faster ...