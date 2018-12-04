What drove Discover, one of Bajaj Auto's best-selling brands, off track?

Tinkering with the positioning of a well-established brand to gain higher volumes can be detrimental. More so if the brand is a challenger one.

Nobody can vouch for this better than Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto. Two years after launching the Discover 125 (2004) which was positioned as a “fun to ride that offers good mileage” bike and became an instant hit, Bajaj Auto introduced a cheaper version of the model in Discover 100 with fuel efficiency as its key attribute. After the initial spurt in volumes which lasted for a year-and-half to two years, sales of both ...