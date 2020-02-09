What makes DMart tick? Ability to extract more from less, say experts

Avenue Supermarts, which runs DMart chain of stores in the country, will undertake its second round of fundraising this week after its qualified institutional placement (QIP) last week. The buzz that the over Rs 4,000-crore QIP generated and its impact on stock price that touched a 52-week high on Thursday has put the company in the spotlight.

DMart is considered as one of the country’s most efficient retailers, with gross and operating profit margins in the 15 per cent and 8 per cent regions, respectively. While peers such as Spencer’s and Future Retail have better gross ...