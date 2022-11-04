JUST IN
I am not in the race for market share, says SGIC's Anil Kumar Aggarwal
Business Standard

What the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation's new avatar will look like

Smaller, high-frequency routes, and possibly faster execution could be the focus

Topics
Freight Corridor | Dedicated Freight Corridor | Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Freight Corridor

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recently made a major announcement regarding dedicated freight corridors (DFCs), saying that the Centre, which had so far been building integrated 1.000-plus-kilometre corridors, will now focus on micro freight corridors that have the potential of generating revenue for Railways.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 11:14 IST

