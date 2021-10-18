WhatsApp expands joinable call feature to group chats: Check details here

-
WhatsApp will now let users in a group join an ongoing group call, building on a capability it introduced first in July.
Joinable calls, introduced in July, provided users the ability to answer a group call even after it had started, instead of participants joining exactly when the call is made.
“So, now group calls are contextual to your group chats and you can effortlessly join them right from the chat tab. With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups,” WhatsApp said, announcing the new feature.
Users can call a WhatsApp group and join the call directly from the group chat.
Users will be able to join ongoing calls with your groups anytime, effortlessly and directly from the chat view with one click.
The notification will say the name of the group instead of participant names.
Only people who are part of the group can join the call, and the call will show in the chat list, so people can see which groups have ongoing calls immediately after opening the app.
The feature will have a “lighter distinct ringtone”.
