WhatsApp says 'strong action' taken in spyware breach incident

According to sources, the firm has been asked to submit its response by November 4.

BS Reporter & PTI 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp (Photo: Shuttershock)

Amid uproar over allegations of an Israeli software being used to spy over activists and journalists, WhatsApp on Friday said it had taken a strong action and supports the government’s stand on the need to safeguard the privacy of all citizens.

On Thursday, the Facebook-owned company had said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using Israeli spyware Pegasus, leading to furore over breach of privacy.

The government has asked it to explain and list out the measures it has taken to safeguard the privacy of millions. According to sources, the firm has been asked to submit its response by November 4.

The firm will reply, one of the persons said.

“We agree with the government’s statement about the need to safeguard the privacy. That is why we’ve taken this strong action to hold cyber attackers accountable,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, government sources said late Friday that WhatsApp did not disclose full information about the video calling vulnerability to Indian authorities.

First Published: Sat, November 02 2019. 02:06 IST

