WhatsApp sharpens business pitch with efficient bouquet of services

A month ago, as the pandemic extended its grip over the country and the lockdown tightened its stranglehold on businesses, ICICI Bank looked for a way to keep its operations flowing smoothly. It turned to WhatsApp to set up a virtual shop and helpline for its customers and now, ICICI Bank says, it has close to a million users.

The platform has not just offered easy reach, it has also helped the Bank track its customer usage to provide a more efficient bouquet of services. For WhatsApp, the past two months have opened up the doors to several big brands; MakeMyTrip, Tata Sky, ...