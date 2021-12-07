WhatsApp to allow default disappearing messages, provide greater control

-
ALSO READ
Meta launches new safety initiatives aiming at online protection of women
Meta's counter to hate speech: Ten fact checkers in 11 languages
WhatsApp expands joinable call feature to group chats: Check details here
WhatsApp doesn't break end-to-end encryption to review messages: ProPublica
A parallel universe: Meta is hardly the only entity involved with metaverse
-
WhatsApp said on Monday that the users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats and also control how long they want the messages to be visible for.
When enabled, all new one-on-one chats either you or another person starts will set to disappear at your chosen duration. It has also added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of the user’s existing chats.
WhatsApp is also adding two new durations for disappearing messages- 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of seven days. WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages last year in November, and more recently a way for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once.
For people who choose to switch on default disappearing messages, WhatsApp will display a message in their chats that tells people this is the default the other person has chosen.
“This makes clear it's nothing personal - it's a choice you've made about how you want to communicate with everyone on WhatsApp moving forward. Though of course, if you need a particular conversation to remain permanent, it’s easy to switch a chat back,” the company said.
To get started, users can go to their Privacy settings and select ‘Default Message Timer.’
If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU