WhatsApp uses AI to curb abuse ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019

As India heads towards in some months, is upping efforts to ensure political parties do not abuse the platform to spread via bulk messages. The freeware and cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP services owned by Facebook said it is weeding out suspicious behaviour by identifying messaging patterns.

As a way to deal with the spread of misinformation, is using artificial intelligence to identify suspicious behaviour from accounts. The company said it removes over 2 million accounts per month globally for bulk or automated behaviour. Carl Woog, head of communications at WhatsApp, declined to provide the number of accounts blocked from India.

As an example of how it identifies suspicious behaviour, said if an account that registered five minutes ago attempts to send 100 messages in 15 seconds, it is almost certain to be engaged in abuse. Similarly, a WhatsApp account that attempts to quickly create dozens of groups or add thousands of users to a series of existing groups is also likely to be sending bulk messages. “We ban these accounts immediately and automatically,” WhatsApp said.

Company executives told reporters that WhatsApp was intended to be a medium for private conversations and not a public forum.

“We have, for the last couple of months, engaged with political parties to explain our firm view that WhatsApp is not a broadcast platform. It is not a place to send messages at scale and to explain to them that we will be banning accounts that engage in automated bulk behaviour. And we do this, regardless of the purpose of the accounts, because we’re trying to maintain the private nature of the platform,” said Woog.

WhatsApp had come under fire in India the past year over several instances of “fake news” or spread of In 2018, several people were killed by lynchmobs that were fuelled by rumours spread on WhatsApp.

India is WhatsApp’s largest market, with over 200 million users out of the 1.5 billion it has worldwide.

Political parties using WhatsApp groups as a way to spread communally and politically sensitive videos, messages, and images is also becoming increasingly common. The fact that WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption and even the company cannot see the content of the messages being sent on the platform makes it the preferred choice for spreading

As social media companies, including WhatsApp parent Facebook, Twitter and others, clamp down on the spread of fake news, private messaging apps are increasingly becoming the medium of choice for political groups to reach out to a wider population.

WhatsApp has agreed to most demands of the Indian government, including setting up an Indian office and appointing a grievance officer, and even limiting the number of forwards at a given time to five. Its new India head Abhijit Bose is also expected to start work soon. However, the company has maintained it will not break its encryption mechanism to comply with the demand for tracing the origin of a message.