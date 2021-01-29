Wheels India net profit up 30% at Rs 12 cr in Q3, revenue rises 10%

-
ALSO READ
Wheels India reports net profit of Rs 7.43 cr in September quarter
IndiGo reports Rs 620 cr loss in Q3, revenue drops 51% YoY to Rs 4,910 cr
TCS Q3 profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 cr, announces dividend at Rs 6/share
HCL Tech to report Q3 results on Friday; here's what top brokerages expect
Automobile Q3 results preview: Strong volume recovery to drive earnings
-
Wheels India Ltd has registered a 30.4 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, at Rs 12 crore, from Rs 9.2 crore in the comparative period of the previous year.
Revenue for Q3 ended December 2020 rose by 9.8 per cent to Rs 640 crore from Rs 583 crore in the same period last year.
The Company exports were around 20 per cent of its sales. The firm has a diversified customer base with over 40 customers globally.
During the third quarter, the Company began its first shipment of cast aluminum wheels to the US from its newly commissioned plant in Thervoy Kandigai.
Commenting on the performance in Q3, Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India Ltd, said, “We have seen a decent performance in all segments other than CV (Bus, in particular) and Railways. The Tractor and Construction Equipment segment saw strong demand. We have been able to grow our exports reasonably in this period.”
On the outlook, he said, “We expect the momentum we have in exports to continue, though there is some concern due to the escalation in commodity prices.”
Part of the TVS Group, Wheels India is a leading manufacturer of steel wheels for trucks, buses, agricultural tractors, construction equipment, utility vehicles and passenger cars. The Company has manufacturing plants at Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with a combined overall annual capacity of 10.3 million wheels.
Over half the Company’s business accrues from the manufacture of automotive wheels for Commercial Vehicles, tractors and cars, while the balance comes from wheels/components for construction & mining equipment, air suspension for commercial vehicles and components for energy equipment & railway bogie frames and parts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU