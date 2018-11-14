Wheels India Q2 net profit slips to Rs 226.7 mn, income rises 32.8%

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Steel wheel manufacturer Wheels India Ltd has posted a net profit of Rs 226.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018, as compared to Rs 264.1 million during the same quarter of last year.

The same period last year had an exceptional item -- profit on slump sale of its passenger car steel wheel business to its subsidiary WIL Car Wheels Ltd, said the company.

The total income grew 32.8 per cent to Rs 8.05 billion during the quarter as against Rs 6.06 billion during the same period last year.

First Published: Wed, November 14 2018. 00:04 IST

