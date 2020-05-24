When firm delists amid Covid-19: Independent directors face testing time

When shareholders of Vedanta Ltd vote on the special resolution to delist the company, not only investors but also legal experts are likely to keep a close eye on the developments in the metal and mining conglomerate.

This will be the first instance of a major diversified manufacturing group initiating the delisting process during a pandemic-induced lockdown. Several other promoter groups — such as London-headquartered Diageo, which is planning to take United Spirits private — are looking at taking this route as they go about re-building business in the pandemic-stricken ...