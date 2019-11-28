When Pink Ball Test match cracked open a digital feast of humour for brands

For marketers reading the tea leaves, the recent Pink Ball cricket league that opened with an inaugural match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata earlier this week, ought to foretell the future.

For a match that came bearing all the hoopla one associates with T20 or one-day cricket and was backed by all the big names in the game, the attendant advertising buzz was largely online. From big traditional brands such as Britannia, ITC’s Bingo, Good Knight (Godrej Consumer Products), Vodafone, Berger Paints, Dunkin Donuts to new ones Swiggy, Dunzo and others, everyone used a ...