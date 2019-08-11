Where friendship pays: The idea behind social experience start-up MyScoot

Loneliness is on the rise with millennials on the move, following work opportunities across cities and countries. “I was completely alone. It was difficult to make friends to hang out with, whenever I would move to a new city,” said Suyash Sinha, the chief executive officer (CEO) of MyScoot, a platform for meeting new people with home-hosted experience.

It all started with a get-together he and his friends living in Delhi hosted in 2018 where 15-20 people turned up and everyone wanted to keep it going. They launched a Google form and created a Facebook page. In a few days, ...