Whirlpool of India pre-tax profit grows 18% in Sep quarter to Rs 142.4 cr

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit before tax (PBT) to Rs 142.4 crore from Rs 120.4 crore for the July-September quarter.
The company’s revenue from operations grew 18 per cent YOY to Rs 1,393.5 crore from Rs 1,811.5 crore. Its margins improved due to lower commodity cost.
According to Arvind Uppal, chairman of Whirlpool, consumer demand has remained soft but the firm’s bottom line was boosted by corporate tax reduction.
