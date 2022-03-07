Whitehat's Trupti Mukker named COO for Byju's International business

Byju’S, the world’s leading ed-tech company, on Monday said that it has appointed Trupti Mukker, CEO, Whitehat Jr, as COO, Byju’s-International Business. This senior leadership appointment will further accelerate the brand’s international expansion, and contribute towards delivering operational performance.

In her new position, Mukker will oversee cross-functional operations and integration of multiple businesses as Byju’s continues to expand globally. She will support in planning and executing the company's strategy and vision to create value for students. She will play an instrumental role in building the strong and much-loved global teacher community to 100,000 in the coming years.

With this new appointment, Mukker will transition out of her current role as CEO WhiteHat Jr to take on her new responsibilities

“As the CEO of Whitehat Jr, Trupti (Mukker) has played a pivotal role and has helped create highly engaging learning experiences for students and a passionate and committed teacher community,” said Pravin Prakash, chief people officer, Byju’s. “Her proven ability to build teams, drive impressive growth, and manage complexities of a fast-growing company will be a massive value-add for Byju’s as we expand globally.”

In 2021, Mukker was appointed as the CEO of WhiteHat Jr. In her time as CEO, she expanded its portfolio of offerings and launched 1:1 courses in Maths, English, Music, and more. Mukker first joined Whitehat Jr in 2020 as Head of Customer Experience and Delivery to enhance customer experience.

“It’s been a fantastic journey in the Byju’s family so far,” said Trupti Mukker. “In this new challenging role, I look forward to increasing the value we deliver to our students by bringing together capabilities across the company, innovating our live learning offering and further building our teacher community. As we redefine the future of education globally, I am excited about delivering top quality experience as we drive growth at scale.”

Additionally, Mukker also initiated multiple key projects including driving a global, scalable, customer-centric strategy to help transform customer experience with a high focus on compliance. She was also entrusted with the responsibility of leading the company's large ecosystem of over 11,000 teachers across Coding, Math and now Music. Mukker has played a pivotal role in the company’s scalability across countries, courses, and formats by setting structures for execution at scale.

An IIM Bangalore alumnus, before joining WhiteHat Jr, Mukker was Global Head for Wipro’s Banking Ops business. She was also a founding member of a skill development business working closely with NASSCOM and NSDC.