Business Standard

Why Atlas has been struggling to keep the wheels spinning for a while

Counted as one of independent India's first successful businesses, the bicycle brand hits a trough, can it get its wheels out of the mud?

T E Narasimhan 

One year shy of its seventieth birthday, the bicycle brand named after a Greek Titan — one that once ruled Indian roads and the popular imagination as a symbol of national pride — is calling it a day. The company says it is just a temporary halt in production, not the final curtain yet.

But truth is that the brand has been struggling to keep the wheels spinning for a while, and its present predicament may well be the proverbial final straw. Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, earlier known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) began life in a shed, making bicycle saddles, in 1951. A ...

First Published: Sun, June 07 2020. 20:29 IST

