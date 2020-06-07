Why Atlas has been struggling to keep the wheels spinning for a while

One year shy of its seventieth birthday, the bicycle brand named after a Greek Titan — one that once ruled Indian roads and the popular imagination as a symbol of national pride — is calling it a day. The company says it is just a temporary halt in production, not the final curtain yet.

But truth is that the brand has been struggling to keep the wheels spinning for a while, and its present predicament may well be the proverbial final straw. Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, earlier known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) began life in a shed, making bicycle saddles, in 1951. A ...