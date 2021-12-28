Why creator is the new king in online commerce's latest iteration

First it was called content-led commerce. Then it came to be known as influencer-led commerce. And its latest iteration is creator economy.

This evolution of the terminology for online personas impacting buying decisions -- through blogs, memes, bite-sized videos, and podcasts -- has happened over the past five to seven years. The pandemic catalysed what was meant to be. Now, creators of such content have become the centrepiece of businesses whereas once they were seen as a small part of a brand’s marketing strategy. At one end of the spectrum, a host of start-ups are ...